Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$29,493.75 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan bought 45,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,493.75 ($19,532.28).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finbar Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, John Chan acquired 2,375 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$1,539.00 ($1,019.21).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.