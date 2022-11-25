First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.08

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

