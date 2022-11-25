First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 6.76% of First Business Financial Services worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

FBIZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,976. The stock has a market cap of $329.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

