First Foundation Advisors Buys 35,780 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 286,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

