First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,444 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,697. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.