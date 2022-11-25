First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 18,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

