First Foundation Advisors Purchases 6,535 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.23% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,744. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

