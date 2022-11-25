First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after acquiring an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,090. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

