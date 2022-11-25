First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,495 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.62. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

