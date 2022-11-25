First Foundation Advisors Sells 55,907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.66. 34,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.05.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

