First Foundation Advisors Sells 97,966 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,966 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.87. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
