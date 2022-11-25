First Foundation Advisors Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

BKNG stock traded up $17.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,987.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,814.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,917.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.