First Growth Investment Manager LP Buys 350 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.1% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.39. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,144. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $862.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.09.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

