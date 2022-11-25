First Growth Investment Manager LP Invests $3.02 Million in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. MakeMyTrip comprises approximately 3.9% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP owned 0.11% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3,604.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 64,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $514,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.80. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

