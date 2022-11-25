First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $183.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

