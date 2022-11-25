First National Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

