First National Advisers LLC Makes New $565,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,913. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.