First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 3,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.