First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 83,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

