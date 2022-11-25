First National Advisers LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,991.84. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,814.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,917.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

