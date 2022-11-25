First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 11,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.