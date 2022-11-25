First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVDA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. 284,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,278,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $334.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

