First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,120,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,854,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,817,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $447,498,000 after buying an additional 178,122 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 169,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,473,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

