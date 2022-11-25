First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,191. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

