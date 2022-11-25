First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.63. Approximately 18,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 48,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

