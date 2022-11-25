First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,133 shares.The stock last traded at $83.64 and had previously closed at $83.19.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

