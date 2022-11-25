Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVVC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

