Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. 31,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

