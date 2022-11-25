Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.74

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 1460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

