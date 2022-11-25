Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $1,001,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 39.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 182.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 97,716 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $29.77 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

