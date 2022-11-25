Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.51% of Progressive worth $1,029,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $118,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 829.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 592,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $92.44 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

