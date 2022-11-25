Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,870,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249,879 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $750,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 241.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,726,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

