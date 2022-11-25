Fmr LLC Has $766.20 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of GSK worth $766,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

