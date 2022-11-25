Fmr LLC Has $805.07 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473,273 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Sempra worth $805,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.00 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.