Fmr LLC Has $867.12 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $867,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $273.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

