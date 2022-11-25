Fmr LLC Purchases 1,619,174 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.92% of Ross Stores worth $962,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 35.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $5,831,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 639,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,943,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 72,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

