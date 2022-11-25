Fmr LLC Sells 51,326 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,269,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,326 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $787,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

