FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $18.08. FONAR shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 27,512 shares trading hands.

FONR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

