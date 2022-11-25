Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 810.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,420 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.0 %

FTNT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.