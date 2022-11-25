Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT Raised to €15.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from €10.90 ($11.12) to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOJCY. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

