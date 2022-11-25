Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 305,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,257,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.