Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $69.65. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,198. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

