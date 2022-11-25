Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,324. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

