Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,848 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 6,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.