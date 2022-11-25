Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 70,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,695,165. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

