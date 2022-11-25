Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

