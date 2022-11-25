Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

