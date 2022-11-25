Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 49,969 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after buying an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 83,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,716,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

