Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $684,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 735,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,056,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in MetLife by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 956,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 223,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 12,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,041. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

