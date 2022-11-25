Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 6,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,449. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $141.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

